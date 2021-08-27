NASDAQ index up close to 200 points or 1.32%

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | nasdaq

New record highs for the NASDAQ and S&P

US major indices continue to push higher with the NASDAQ index up around 200 points or 1.33% at 15144.12. The S&P index is up 42 points or 0.94% at 4512.

Both those indices are trading at record levels.

The Dow industrial average is up around 258 points or 0.73% at 35470, but is still below its 35631.19 high reached on August 16.

For the week, the S&P is trading up about 1.59%. The NASDAQ is up 2.91% and the Dow industrial average is up about 1%.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose