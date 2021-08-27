NASDAQ index up close to 200 points or 1.32%

New record highs for the NASDAQ and S&P





Both those indices are trading at record levels.





The Dow industrial average is up around 258 points or 0.73% at 35470, but is still below its 35631.19 high reached on August 16.







For the week, the S&P is trading up about 1.59%. The NASDAQ is up 2.91% and the Dow industrial average is up about 1%.

US major indices continue to push higher with the NASDAQ index up around 200 points or 1.33% at 15144.12. The S&P index is up 42 points or 0.94% at 4512.