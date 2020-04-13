Nasdaq is positive at least. S&P and Dow are down as the day works toward the close.

S&P and Dow still down by over 1%

As the stock market moves toward the close, the S&P and Dow are still down 1% or more. The Nasdaq index, however has turned positive with a gain of 0.27% currently.





Helping the Nasdaq are:

Tesla, +12.1%

Netflix, +7.67%



Amazon, +6.65%



AMD, +5%

The S&P index is currently trading down -29.3 points or -1.05% to 2760.64

The Dow is down -320 points or -1.37% at 23393.6.





Hurting the Dow today are:

