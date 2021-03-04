Nasdaq looks toward 100 day MA

Down 2% on the day. 100 they moving average at 12616.717

The NASDAQ index is pushing sharply to the downside. The price is currently down 275 points at 12722 .39. The next major target comes in at the 100 day moving average at 12616.569.









Back in the being of November, the price tested at 100 day moving average and found support buyers. Need moving average is currently higher than back then (it was at 10891 at the time).





The NASDAQ is now down -2.91% for the year.





A move to the 100 day moving average would represent an 11% decline from the February high.