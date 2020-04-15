NASDAQ moves to a new session high

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | nasdaq

Still lower on the day but digging into the larger declines

The NASDAQ index has moved to a new session high at 8436.64. The overall index is still down -80.14 points or -0.94% on the day. However the low took the price down -2.43%.

The S&P index and Dow industrial average are lagging but also back near highs for the day. The S&P is down -1.88% (low was -2.97%), while the Dow Jones industrial average is down 1.61% (low was at -2.99%)

The percentage changes of the major indices in Europe and North America
European shares today and down sharply with the German DAX down -3.9%, the France's CAC down -3.76%, and Italy's FTSE MIB down -4.78% (see changes in the chart above).

