NASDAQ moves to new high and reaches 14,000

New highs for major indices

The major indices are reaching to new session highs. For the the NASDAQ the price has moved back above the 14,000 level. Last week the high price extended to 14,061 before rotating back to the downside to retest its 100 hour moving average (blue line in the chart below), only to find dip buyers near the MA level. Today the price has also move back above its 50 hour moving average at 13950.22. Stay above that moving average keeps the buyers more control















The Dow still down 24 points on the day at 34112.62, but it too just reached a new intraday high of 34115.90.

The S&P index is also trading at new highs. It is up 4.15 points or 0.10% at 4177.68.