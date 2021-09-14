Nasdaq on pace for the 5 down day in a row
Technical Analysis
Price is down 2.57% from the highThe NASDAQ index is trading just off it's lows, but it is still down -86 points or -0.57% 15019.19. The down day will be the fifth straight for the index. Since the last cycle high on September 7 at 15403.44, the price has declined -395 points or -2.57%.
At the highs today, the NASDAQ index was up 0.5% or 75.60 points.
Both the S&P and Dow industrial average broke their five days losing streak yesterday, but are on pace to start another streak down today.
The Dow is now down -309 points or -0.89% at 34560.50. At the high, the Dow was up 120.73 points or 0.35%.
The S&P is down -27.34 points or -0.61% at 4441.50. At the session high, the S&P index was up 17.57 points or 0.39%.