Nasdaq on pace for the 5 down day in a row

Both the S&P and Dow industrial average broke their five days losing streak yesterday, but are on pace to start another streak down today.





The Dow is now down -309 points or -0.89% at 34560.50. At the high, the Dow was up 120.73 points or 0.35%.





The S&P is down -27.34 points or -0.61% at 4441.50. At the session high, the S&P index was up 17.57 points or 0.39%.



