NASDAQ reaches in other new session low
Technical Analysis
Down 180 points on the daythe NASDAQ index is trading down -202 points or -1.56% at 12718.62. The low price just reached 12717.20. The declines erased the gains from Friday of 196.68 points. That came after 3 consecutive down days which took the price down -1.693%, -2.703%, and -2.110%.
Looking at the hourly chart, the high price today stalled near the 13,000 level and also the 50% retracement of the move down from the March 2 high at 12999.192.
Apple continues to get hammered as it trades down -3.67% on the day