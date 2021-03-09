NASDAQ rebound strongly. Major indices higher in early near trading

NASDAQ up over 2.5%





The snapshot of the market currently shows:

S&P index of 42.24 points or 1.11% at 3863.89



NASDAQ index of 316 points or 2.5% at 12925



Dow industrial average up 113 points or 0.35% at 31916 In other markets Spot gold is trading up $35 or 2.06% at $1790



spot silver is up $0.76 or 3.08% at $25.89



WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.48 or -0.74% at $64.55



the price of bitcoin is soaring by $2664 or 5.14% to $54,536

in the US at that market yields are lower across the board with a flatter yield curve. The 10 and 30 years are down over five basis points on the day. The five year yield is down 3.4 basis points:





A snapshot of the Forex market as equity trading gets underway, shows the GBP is now the strongest of the majors, the USD remains the weakest but marginally off the early NY session lows.







Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

With yields moving lower today (10 year down 5.9 basis points), the NASDAQ index has seen a sharp rebound to the upside after yesterday's 310 point decline. The index is currently up over 2.5%. Other indices are also higher with the Dow industrial average lagging (after its over performance of late).