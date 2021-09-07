NASDAQ record close. S&P and Dow down.

Mixed results for the major indices

The NASDAQ index closed at another record high. The S&P and Dow industrial average did not fare as well. Each closed lower with the Dow industrial average the worst performer of the 3 major indices.





The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average fell -269.11 points or -0.76% at 35100

S&P index fell -15.4 points or -0.34% at 4520.02



NASDAQ index rose 10.82 points or 0.07% at 15374.33



The Russell 2000 index fell -16.44 points or -0.72% at 2275.61

Communication services, +0.45%



Discretionary, +0.37%



Technology, +0.03% The biggest losers included: Industrials, -1.77%



Utilities, -1.36%.

Real estate, -1.13%.

Consumer staples -1.08%

The drags on the Dow today included: 3m, -4.53%

Honeywell, -2.39%

Amgen, -2.17%

Coca-Cola, -1.87%



Boeing, -1.8% Gainers in the Dow 30 included: Disney, +1.86%



Apple, +1.56%

Visa, +0.52%

Intel, +0.26%

American express +0.24%

Looking at the various sectors, the gainers today included: