NASDAQ record close. S&P and Dow down.

Technical Analysis

Mixed results for the major indices

The NASDAQ index closed at another record high. The S&P and Dow industrial average did not fare as well.  Each closed lower with the Dow industrial average the worst performer of the 3 major indices.

The final numbers are showing:
  • Dow industrial average fell -269.11 points or -0.76% at 35100
  • S&P index fell -15.4 points or -0.34% at 4520.02
  • NASDAQ index rose 10.82 points or 0.07% at 15374.33
  • The Russell 2000 index fell -16.44 points or -0.72% at 2275.61
Looking at the various sectors, the gainers today included:
  • Communication services, +0.45%
  • Discretionary, +0.37%
  • Technology, +0.03%
The biggest losers included:
  • Industrials, -1.77%
  • Utilities, -1.36%.
  • Real estate, -1.13%.
  • Consumer staples -1.08%
The drags on the Dow today included:
  • 3m, -4.53%
  • Honeywell, -2.39%
  • Amgen, -2.17%
  • Coca-Cola, -1.87%
  • Boeing, -1.8%
Gainers in the Dow 30 included:
  • Disney, +1.86%
  • Apple, +1.56%
  • Visa, +0.52%
  • Intel, +0.26%
  • American express +0.24%
