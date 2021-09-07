NASDAQ record close. S&P and Dow down.
Technical Analysis
Mixed results for the major indices
The NASDAQ index closed at another record high. The S&P and Dow industrial average did not fare as well. Each closed lower with the Dow industrial average the worst performer of the 3 major indices.
The final numbers are showing:
Looking at the various sectors, the gainers today included:
- Dow industrial average fell -269.11 points or -0.76% at 35100
- S&P index fell -15.4 points or -0.34% at 4520.02
- NASDAQ index rose 10.82 points or 0.07% at 15374.33
- The Russell 2000 index fell -16.44 points or -0.72% at 2275.61
- Communication services, +0.45%
- Discretionary, +0.37%
- Technology, +0.03%
The biggest losers included:
- Industrials, -1.77%
- Utilities, -1.36%.
- Real estate, -1.13%.
- Consumer staples -1.08%
The drags on the Dow today included:
- 3m, -4.53%
- Honeywell, -2.39%
- Amgen, -2.17%
- Coca-Cola, -1.87%
- Boeing, -1.8%
Gainers in the Dow 30 included:
- Disney, +1.86%
- Apple, +1.56%
- Visa, +0.52%
- Intel, +0.26%
- American express +0.24%