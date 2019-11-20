Nasdaq reverses declines. S&P and Dow lag.

Nasdaq moves into positive territory

The NASDAQ index has indeed reverse its earlier declines. The low for the day came in at 8540.617. The price just reached a new session high at 8577.473. We currently trade at 8573.50, +2.85 points or 0.03%.



The S&P and Dow industrial average are lagging. The S&P index is still lower by -3.35 points or -0.11% at 3116.68, but off session lows at 3111.56.



The Dow is down -73 points or -0.26% at 27860. The low reached 27821.