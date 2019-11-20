Nasdaq reverses declines. S&P and Dow lag.
Technical Analysis
Nasdaq moves into positive territory
The NASDAQ index has indeed reverse its earlier declines. The low for the day came in at 8540.617. The price just reached a new session high at 8577.473. We currently trade at 8573.50, +2.85 points or 0.03%.
The S&P and Dow industrial average are lagging. The S&P index is still lower by -3.35 points or -0.11% at 3116.68, but off session lows at 3111.56.
The Dow is down -73 points or -0.26% at 27860. The low reached 27821.