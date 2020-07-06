NASDAQ rises over 200 points

Up nearly 2% on the day

the NASDAQ index has extended to a new session high and is up over 200 points at 10408. The high price just reached 10411.72. The index is up 1.97%. All time new intraday highs. The NASDAQ index is on a. 4 day winning streak. The NASDAQ index is up 16.10% on the year. No other index and the North America or Europe are trading positively for 2019.







Amazon shares are trading above the $3000 level for the 1st time. It is currently at $3001 up $110.70 or 3.83%.







Tesla shares are trading at an all-time record high at $1300. It is up 7.64%







AliBaba shares are trading up 5.83% after impo reports that rts from China media that buying domestic shares was a good idea.





The S&P index has reached its highest level in nearly 4 weeks. It traded as high as 3182.59. The index is getting closer to its 2019 closing level of 3230.78.





The Dow industrial average is currently trading up 314 points or 1.22% at 26142. It is currently a ways off its high for the day at 26297.03.







The combination of better ISM data, better Florida coronavirus case count, hopes for additional stimulus are helping to help stocks higher and higher

