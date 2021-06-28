NASDAQ rises to a new session high
Technical Analysis
New all-time high as wellThe price of the NASDAQ index is now up 121 points or 0.85% at 14481.32. The high price just reached 14482.49. That is a new all-time record.
There is a report that the district court has dismissed the FTC antitrust case against Facebook. Facebook shares are currently up $8.23 or 2.41% at $349.60. That is a new all-time high.
Looking at the hourly chart above, a Topside trendline cuts across at 14500. That is the next upside target.
The S&P index is back in positive territory. It is up 5.74 points or 0.13% of 4286.48. The high price reached 4288.41 which was a new intraday high price.
The Dow industrial average is down 193 points or -0.56% at 34241. Boeing shares are the biggest drag. They currently are down -3.6% after CNBC reported a letter from a Federal Aviation Administration official to Boeing, says it is unlikely to receive certification for its 777X long-range aircraft until mid-to-late 2023 at the earliest.
PS... FB share are now up 3.6% and the rise took the market capitalization above $1T for the first time.