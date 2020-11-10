NASDAQ shares continue its decline

Down 150 points or -1.25%







Looking at the daily chart, the pair still remains above its 50 day moving average at 11304.622, in trading today filled the gap from Wednesday's to Thursday's trade. There was a another gap from Tuesday to Wednesday on the daily chart.



The NASDAQ index has continued its decline. It now trades down around 150 points or -1.26% at 11562. The high for the day reach 11665.86 the low has extended to 11559.19 so far.