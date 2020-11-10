NASDAQ shares continue its decline

Subscription Confirmed!
Forex Orders
FX option expiries for Tuesday November 10 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Monday November 09 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Friday November 6 at the 10am NY cut
Few FX option expiries for Thursday November 5 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Wednesday November 04 at the 10am NY cut (light one coming up)
Central Banks
ECB's Knot: Fiscal policy must take the lead in pandemic fight
Fed's Kaplan: Rebound next year will be back and loaded
Fed's Rosengren: More fiscal and monetary accommodation is appropriate
Fed's Kaplan: Jury is out on Q4 because of virus
BOJ introduces special deposit facility to ensure financial system stability