NASDAQ, S&P (and Dow too) on track for record closes

Dow is above its all-time high close but below its all time intraday high

The NASDAQ and S&P are on track for record closes today. The Dow is also above its all time high close and also just above the 35000 level.





The NASDAQ is currently up 156 points or 1.06% at 14884. The high price reached 14845.40. Its previous high close was 14733.





The S&P is up 46.42 points or 1.06% at 4413.90. Its previous high close was 4384.64





The Dow is up around 259 points or 0.75% at 35083.32. The all time high is at 35091.50. The highest close is at 34987.





Another milestone today would be that Facebook is on track to close above $1 trillion market capitalization for the first time ever.

