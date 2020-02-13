NASDAQ, S&P retracing declines.

Still negative but much of the declines have been retraced

the S&P index and NASDAQ indices are trading at session highs, and in doing so has erased much of the declines of the day.







The S&P index currently trades at 3376.41, down -3 points or -0.09%

The NASDAQ index is trading down -5.9 points or -0.06% at 9720.20.





The Dow is also trading at session highs but still remains lower by 86 points or -0.3%.





All 3 indices closed at record levels yesterday. Anything positive today would be another record (of course).

