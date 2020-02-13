NASDAQ, S&P retracing declines.

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | nasdaq

Still negative but much of the declines have been retraced

the S&P index and NASDAQ indices are trading at session highs, and in doing so has erased much of the declines of the day. 

The S&P index currently trades at 3376.41, down -3 points or -0.09%
The NASDAQ index is trading down -5.9 points or -0.06% at 9720.20.

The Dow is also trading at session highs but still remains lower by 86 points or -0.3%.

All 3 indices closed at record levels yesterday. Anything positive today would be another record (of course).

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose