NASDAQ stocks trade near highs ahead of key arnings after the close
Technical Analysis
Major indices trade near their highs at of the key earningsWith Amazon, Apple, Alphabet and Facebook all slated to announce earnings after the close, the major indices are well off there lows for the day and trading near their highs for the day. The S&P index and Dow industrial average are still in the red, but the NASDAQ index is currently up 0.52%.
The schedule for the earnings has:
- Alphabet at 4 PM ET
- Amazon at 4 PM ET
- Facebook 4:05 PM ET and
- Apple at 4:30 PM ET
On the day each of the stocks are trading higher
- alphabet is trading up $16.16 or 1.06% at $1539.67
- Amazon is trading up $23 or 0.76% at $3056.61
- Facebook is trading up $1.33 or 0.57% at $234.62
- Apple is trading up $4.49 or 1.18% at $384.65