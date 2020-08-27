Nasdaq string of 5 day all time new high closes in jeopardy

Going for 6 in a row

The NASDAQ index close at a new record on August 20 at 111264. Since then the price has closed higher each day. Yesterday the price closed at 11665.05 for the 5th consecutive record high close.





Currently the index is up around 11.8 points or 0.10% at 11676.95. Can the string extend to 6 new all time high closes? Stay tuned.







Meanwhile the S&P has closed at new all time highs for 4 consecutive days. Currently the index is up 18.3 points or 0.52% at 3497. A close above the 3500 level would be a new milestone for that index.







Finally, the Dow industrial average is working on its own milestone. It is currently up 272 points or 0.96% at 28604. A close above 28,538.44 would be the 1st close above the end of December closing level since February 21st.







Fingers crossed. 30 minutes to go.







For the month of August there are 2 more trading days after today. So far it is a stellar month with the NASDAQ index up 8.7%. The Dow Jones is next with a 8.21% gain. The S&P index lags behind with a 6.94% gain. Each of those gains outpace the European markets where the German DAX index is up the most at 6.36% and the France's CAC is up 4.86%. The FTSE 100 has the smallest gain with a 1.73% gain for the month of August.







In the Asian Pacific market the Japan's Nikkei leaves with a 6.9% gain. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is up 2.79%. China's Shanghai composite index is up 1.21%. Australia's S&P/ASX index is up 3.35% and New Zealand's NZX50 is up 2.78%. South Korea's Kospi is up 4.23%.

