Nasdaq the sole record maker today

S&P and Dow close lower

After a few days where the major indices all closed at record levels, today only the Nasdaq is closing with gains. The Dow led the way to the downside.





Home Depot is weighing on the Dow after revenues and forward guidance disappointed today. The price is down $-13.06 or -5.47%. Home Depot has the 4th highest component weight in the Dow at 5.78%, hence the big impact.





The final numbers are showing:

S&P index fell -1.87 points or -0.06% at 3120.17. The high price reached 3127.64. The low extended to 3113.47

Nasdaq index rose 20.722 points or 0.24% at 8570.66. The high reached 8589.758. The low extended to 8536.727.

Dow index fell -102.37 points or -0.37% at 27933.85. The high reached 28090.21. The low extended to 27894.52 Some winner for the day included:

AMD, +3.43%

Tesla, +2.75%

First Solar, +2.71%

Broadcom, +2.12%

Amgen, +1.77%

Visa, +1.73%

Mastercard, +1.58%

Intuitive Surgical, +1.52%

Intuit, +1.41%

Adobe, +1.20%

Pfizer, +1.18%





Some of the biggest losers included: