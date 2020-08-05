NASDAQ trades 11,000 for the 1st time ever

High reaches 11,002.10.





The NASDAQ index crossed the 10,000 level for the 1st time on June 10 and for the last time on June 30. The rising 50 day moving average is lagging behind at 10,171.77. The high price from July reached $10,839.93. That is close risk for longs now.









It didn't take long, but the NASDAQ index just traded above the 11,000 level for the 1st time. The high price reached 11,002.10, and backed off. We currently trade at 10,994.00.