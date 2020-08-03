NASDAQ trades at new record highs. Pres. Trump is all over it

High price today reached is 10883.633. The high close of 10767.09 is also broken

The NASDAQ index is stretching to yet another all-time high. The price has extended up to 10883.63. The current price is trading at 10874.











The move to the upside has extended above its high close at 10767.09 and also above the previous all-time high at 10839.93 from July 23.







For the year, the NASDAQ is currently up 21.11%. The S&P index lags will behind with a gain for the year of 1.79%. The Dow industrial average is still lower by -6.96% year to date.







Pres. Trump is all over the new record high tweeting:









