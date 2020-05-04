NASDAQ trades back into the red for the day

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | nasdaq

S&P and Dow have been negative for the entire day

The NASDAQ index has dipped back below the unchanged line into negative territory after being as high as +0.69%. Near the opening, the index was -0.78%. With the index at -0.8% currently it is near the midpoint of the day's trading range.

In contrast, the S&P index and the Dow industrial average have been negative for the entire day. The high for the S&P index was -0.14%, while the high for the Dow industrial average was -0.51%. Like the NASDAQ, those indices are trading near the midpoint of their respective high low trading ranges for the day. 

The S&P index is currently trading down -0.68% on the day, while the Dow industrial average is -1.06%.

