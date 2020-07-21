NASDAQ trades in the red as sellers push back down

Index reaches a new intraday record high before sellers send the index lower





It only took about 11 minutes for the NASDAQ index to move from a all-time intraday high at 10839.93 up 72.84 points) to a low of 10752.30, down -14.79 points.





Trading remains volatile, however. The index is trading above and below the unchange level over the last minute or so.





The S&P index is still up 0.60%. The Dow industrial average is now up 1% and trades at the session highs.





So it seems there is a rotation out of the attack and into the more traditional stocks - at least in early trading.





PS. Yesterday the NASDAQ index closed at +20.0% even for the year. Thinking about that given all the stuff that's going on in 2020, is enough to make you think at least little.







PSS. It wasn't until 2 trading days ago that the S&P index got back to unchanged on the year. With the gain today it is currently up 1.26%. The Dow industrial average is still down -5.52% on the year currently.







Easy come easy go.