Nasdaq trades to a new high

The index is up 0.60%

The NASDAQ index trades to a new session high of 14986.99. That is up around 90 points or 0.6% on the day. The the NASDAQ is moving higher as Apple announces new products including a new Mac with the new M1 Pro chip, and new AirPods. Apple shares are trading up $0.80 or 0.55% $145.64. That is off the low of $143.16.









Looking at the daily chart for the Nasdaq, the price moved above its 50 day moving average on Friday currently at 14872.07. Today the price is extending further away from that after trading below it earlier in the session. The next upside target would be near the 15085.44 level. That level corresponds with the swing high going back to September 23.