Nasdaq trades to a new session high.

S&P is at a new all-time high

The NASDAQ index is trading to a new high in the current hourly bar. The high reached to 13770.52. The current price is just off that level at 13767.64. That is up 0.46% on the day.





For the S&P, it is also trading to a new intraday high at 4086.01 and in the process is making a new all time high for the index. The high yesterday reached 4083.43. The S&P is now up 8.78% on the year. For the day, the index is up 0.20%





The Dow which closed at a record level yesterday, is currently still down on the day at -21 points or -0.06%. The high price reached 33544.79. The all time high price yesterday reached 33617.95.