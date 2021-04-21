Nasdaq trades to a new session high

Major indices look to snap 2-day slide

The Nasdaq index is trading at a new session high. The index moved to 13899.02, up about 112 points or 0.82%. The S&P is trading at 413.14, up 28.12 points or 0.68%. That is just off the high at 4165.06. The Dow is up 260 points at 34082. The high reached 34094.





After the close, Chipotle will announce earnings along with Lam Research. Tomorrow Intel highlights the earnings calendar.







Below is a list of key earnings today, tomorrow and into next week when Apple, Alphabet, Facebook, Tesla, Amazon will all report



