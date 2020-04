S&P and Dow still off highs

The NASDAQ index is trading to a new session high at 8923.719. That is up 3.66% on the day. The closing level from 2019 comes in at 8972.60. The price inches closer to that key benchmark.





The S&P index is trading still short of its 2951.89 high for the day. It trades at 2946 currently







The Dow industrial average is up around 600 points at 24700. It's high price came in at 24764.77.