NASDAQ trades to new session highs

The NASDAQ index has now risen 4.23% from its Thursday low. Prior to that the index fell -3.17%.





The S&P index is on pace for a record close as well, but it's gains are more subdued. The index is currently up 12.19 points or 0.27% at 4491.65.







The Dow industrial average is up 80.35 points or 0.23% at 35416.99. It's record high close comes in at 35625.41.





