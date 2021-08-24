NASDAQ trades to new session highs

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | nasdaq

Leading the way with a gain of 0.60%

the NASDAQ index is trading to a new session high and a new all-time high. The index is trading at 15033.41. That is up 90.33 points or 0.60%. The index moved above the $15,000 level for the first time ever today.

The NASDAQ index has now risen 4.23% from its Thursday low. Prior to that the index fell -3.17%.

The S&P index is on pace for a record close as well, but it's gains are more subdued. The index is currently up 12.19 points or 0.27% at 4491.65.

The Dow industrial average is up 80.35 points or 0.23% at 35416.99. It's record high close comes in at 35625.41.

