NASDAQ trades to new session highs

S&P index leading the way today





As the as that index is, the S&P index is up beating it with a gain of 79.55 points or 1.74% at 4646.86. Yesterday the index fell 88.25 points





The Dow industrial average is up 483 points or 1.41% of 34968. Yesterday the Dow industrial average fell 652 points.







The small-cap Russell 2000 is outpacing the larger more capitalized stock indices with a gain of 51.48 points or 2.34% at 2250.48

The NASDAQ index is trading to a new session high at 15,800. The index is up 262 points or 1.68%. The NASDAQ index fell 245 point yesterday