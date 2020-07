Nasdaq leads the ways

Ahead of the earnings blitz after the close and before the opening tomorrow, the stocks are trading to a new session low.



The NASDAQ index is leading the way with a decline of -132 points or -1.25% to 10404.79 currently.





The S&P index is trading down -21.25 points or -0.65% to 3218.20.





The Dow industrial average is trading down -205 points or -0.77%.