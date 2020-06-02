Nasdaq trades to session lows, but seeing a bounce





Looking at the hourly chart of the Nasdaq, the index remains above the rising 50 hour MA at 9396.66. The 100 hour MA (blue line) comes in at 9250.22 currently. Last Wednesday at the week's low, the price bounced off the 100 hour MA line. If the price is to go lower, getting and staying below the 100 hour moving average would be a target technical level.





The 200 hour MA is down at 9015.35. The price of the Nasdaq index has not been below the 200 hour MA since April 6th....



