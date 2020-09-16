NASDAQ tumbles. Dow higher but gives up most of its gains



The final numbers are showing:

S&P index -15.71 points or -0.46% at 3385.49



NASDAQ index -139.85 points or -1.25% at 11050.40



Dow up 36.78 points or 0.13% at 28032.38.

The big news today – in stocks that is – was a couple of IPOs.





JFrog was priced at $44 a share and closed at $64.79 after trading as high as $77.

The other was snowflake which was priced at $120 a share and closed at $253.93. It traded as high as $319. Snowflake was the largest ever software IPO.