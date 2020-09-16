NASDAQ tumbles. Dow higher but gives up most of its gains
Technical Analysis
Dow is up 396 points at session highThe US stock markets rolled over into the close with the Nasdaq leading the declines. The S&P winning streak of 3 days was snapped. The Dow closed higher but gave up nearly all of its close to 400 point gain at the session highs.
The final numbers are showing:
- S&P index -15.71 points or -0.46% at 3385.49
- NASDAQ index -139.85 points or -1.25% at 11050.40
- Dow up 36.78 points or 0.13% at 28032.38.
The big news today – in stocks that is – was a couple of IPOs.
JFrog was priced at $44 a share and closed at $64.79 after trading as high as $77.
The other was snowflake which was priced at $120 a share and closed at $253.93. It traded as high as $319. Snowflake was the largest ever software IPO.