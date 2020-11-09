NASDAQ tumbles into the close. Dow and S&P close higher but near session lows

Dows best day since June 5





All the major indices reached intraday all time record highs.

Dow had his best day since June 5



Covid gainers got hammered today including Zoom, Home Depot, Whirlpool, Amazon and Netflix A look at the final numbers shows: A look at the final numbers shows:

S&P index rose 41.06 points or 1.17% at 3550.50. The high price reached 3645.99. The low price extended to 3547.48

NASDAQ index fell -181.448 points or -1.53% at 11713.78. It's high price reached 12108.06. The low price reached 11703.49



Dow industrial average rose 834.57 points or 2.95% at 29157.97. It's high price reached 29933.83. The low price extended to 29130.66.

Some losers today included:

Zoom, -17.4%



Crowdstrike, -10.76%



Whirlpool, -10.4%



snowflake, -9.49%



Netflix, -8.56%



Square, -7.09%



Costco, -5.39%



Amazon, -5.06%



Facebook, -5.04%



Home Depot, -5.03%

winners included:

American Express, +21.43%



United Airlines, +19.23%



American Airlines, +15.18%



Bank of America, +14.27%



Boeing, +13.71%



J.P. Morgan, +13.62%



Walt Disney, +11.87%



Citigroup, +11.64%



PNC financial, +11.57%



Exxon Mobil, +10.34%



MasterCard, +9.93%



Southwest Airlines, +9.72%

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

The major indices opened sharply higher on the back of the Pfizer news on a vaccine. The gains were led by the Dow industrial average the S&P index. The NASDAQ index went along for the ride early on. However, a late day selling pushed the NASDAQ into negative territory. The Dow industrial average and S&P index also close near session lows but still higher on the day.