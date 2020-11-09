NASDAQ tumbles into the close. Dow and S&P close higher but near session lows
Technical Analysis
Dows best day since June 5The major indices opened sharply higher on the back of the Pfizer news on a vaccine. The gains were led by the Dow industrial average the S&P index. The NASDAQ index went along for the ride early on. However, a late day selling pushed the NASDAQ into negative territory. The Dow industrial average and S&P index also close near session lows but still higher on the day.
- All the major indices reached intraday all time record highs.
- Dow had his best day since June 5
- Covid gainers got hammered today including Zoom, Home Depot, Whirlpool, Amazon and Netflix
- S&P index rose 41.06 points or 1.17% at 3550.50. The high price reached 3645.99. The low price extended to 3547.48
- NASDAQ index fell -181.448 points or -1.53% at 11713.78. It's high price reached 12108.06. The low price reached 11703.49
- Dow industrial average rose 834.57 points or 2.95% at 29157.97. It's high price reached 29933.83. The low price extended to 29130.66.
Some losers today included:
- Zoom, -17.4%
- Crowdstrike, -10.76%
- Whirlpool, -10.4%
- snowflake, -9.49%
- Netflix, -8.56%
- Square, -7.09%
- Costco, -5.39%
- Amazon, -5.06%
- Facebook, -5.04%
- Home Depot, -5.03%
winners included:
- American Express, +21.43%
- United Airlines, +19.23%
- American Airlines, +15.18%
- Bank of America, +14.27%
- Boeing, +13.71%
- J.P. Morgan, +13.62%
- Walt Disney, +11.87%
- Citigroup, +11.64%
- PNC financial, +11.57%
- Exxon Mobil, +10.34%
- MasterCard, +9.93%
- Southwest Airlines, +9.72%