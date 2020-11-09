NASDAQ tumbles into the close. Dow and S&P close higher but near session lows

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | nasdaq

Dows best day since June 5

The major indices opened sharply higher on the back of the Pfizer news on a vaccine. The gains were led by the Dow industrial average the S&P index. The NASDAQ index went along for the ride early on. However, a late day selling pushed the NASDAQ into negative territory. The Dow industrial average and S&P index also close near session lows but still higher on the day. 

  • All the major indices reached intraday all time record highs.
  • Dow had his best day since June 5
  • Covid gainers got hammered today including Zoom, Home Depot, Whirlpool, Amazon and Netflix 
A look at the final numbers shows:
  • S&P index rose 41.06 points or 1.17% at 3550.50. The high price reached 3645.99. The low price extended to 3547.48
  • NASDAQ index fell -181.448 points or -1.53% at 11713.78. It's high price reached 12108.06. The low price reached 11703.49
  • Dow industrial average rose 834.57 points or 2.95% at 29157.97. It's high price reached 29933.83. The low price extended to 29130.66.
Some losers today included:
  • Zoom, -17.4%
  • Crowdstrike, -10.76%
  • Whirlpool, -10.4%
  • snowflake, -9.49%
  • Netflix, -8.56%
  • Square, -7.09%
  • Costco, -5.39%
  • Amazon, -5.06%
  • Facebook, -5.04%
  • Home Depot, -5.03%
winners included:
  • American Express, +21.43%
  • United Airlines, +19.23%
  • American Airlines, +15.18%
  • Bank of America, +14.27%
  • Boeing, +13.71%
  • J.P. Morgan, +13.62%
  • Walt Disney, +11.87%
  • Citigroup, +11.64%
  • PNC financial, +11.57%
  • Exxon Mobil, +10.34%
  • MasterCard, +9.93%
  • Southwest Airlines, +9.72% 
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose