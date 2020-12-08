NASDAQ turns positive on the day. New all time high reached.

Greg Michalowski

Index eyes the all-time record high

The NASDAQ index has now turn positive on the day. It is also just picked up to a new all-time record high surpassing the high just reached yesterday at 12536.23.

The index currently trades up 19.8 points or 0.16% at 12539.90. The high price just reached 12541.08.

The S&P index is also getting close to its all-time record high of 3699.20 reached on Friday. The high prices just below that level at 3698 24.
