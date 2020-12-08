NASDAQ turns positive on the day. New all time high reached.

Index eyes the all-time record high





The index currently trades up 19.8 points or 0.16% at 12539.90. The high price just reached 12541.08.







For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus The S&P index is also getting close to its all-time record high of 3699.20 reached on Friday. The high prices just below that level at 3698 24.

The NASDAQ index has now turn positive on the day. It is also just picked up to a new all-time record high surpassing the high just reached yesterday at 12536.23.