Nasdaq unchanged on the year watch is back on

The close on Dec 31 was at 8972.60

The NASDAQ watch to unchanged on the year is back on. Recall that last week, the price reached 8957.26. That was just shy of the end of year close of 8972.60. The current price is trading at 8853.57, up 142.45 points or 1.64%. The high price extended to 8856.53 so far.





We are still a bit a ways away from that key benchmark, but a move above would certainly catch the market' attention.









In the meantime, the ISM nonmanufacturing index for April will be out at the top of the hour, with a chance to reach the lowest level from 2008 (and on record) at 37.8. The expectations are for 37.9.

