NASDAQ up for the ninth consecutive day. Dow win streak snapped.

S&P index closed at a record level in 2021 for the 63rd time. The Russell 2000 index fell -0.08% after closing at a record level yesterday.





The final numbers are showing:

Dow fell -33.35 points or -0.09% at 36124.22

S&P index rose 19.49 points or 0.42% of 4680.07



NASDAQ index rose 128.73 points or 0.81% at 15940.32



