NASDAQ up for the ninth consecutive day. Dow win streak snapped.
Technical Analysis
Sixth consecutive record close for the NASDAQ index. Dow string of four consecutive record closes is brokenThe NASDAQ and S&P index are closing at record levels. The Dow industrial average closed lower and snapped it four consecutive record closing string string:
- Dow industrial average string of four consecutive record closes is snapped (5 days up snapped too)
- S&P rises for the six straight day
- NASDAQ rises for the ninth straight day
- NASDAQ recorded its sixth straight record close
- The NASDAQ closed at a record level for the 42nd time
- S&P index closed at a record level in 2021 for the 63rd time
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow fell -33.35 points or -0.09% at 36124.22
- S&P index rose 19.49 points or 0.42% of 4680.07
- NASDAQ index rose 128.73 points or 0.81% at 15940.32