Nasdaq up 2% as the quarter winds to a close

A bid day higher caps off a great quarter for the Nasdaq

As the clock ticks to a close, the NASDAQ index is up 2% on the day. For the quarter, the index is up an impressive 30.89% which leads all the major indices . The high for the month reached 10221.85 last week which was the all-time high for the index. The high close reached 10131.37. The current price is at 10058.42.





The Dow is up 300 points now after being up nearly 600 points yesterday. The S&P is up 53 points or 1.70% on the day.







