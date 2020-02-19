Nasdaq up over 1% now (and 100 points)

Another big day for the Nasdaq

The Nasdaq index is now up over 1% and over 100 points on the day. The indices just traded up to 9832.809. That took the price up about 1.03% on a gain of just over 100 points.



The S&P index is lagging behind with a gain of 21.21 points or 0.63% at 3391.47.

The Dow industrial average is up 159.4 points or 0.55% at 29391.40.





New records for the S&P index and NASDAQ index in trading today.







Big winners today include:

