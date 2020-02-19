Nasdaq up over 1% now (and 100 points)
Technical Analysis
Another big day for the Nasdaq
The Nasdaq index is now up over 1% and over 100 points on the day. The indices just traded up to 9832.809. That took the price up about 1.03% on a gain of just over 100 points.
The S&P index is lagging behind with a gain of 21.21 points or 0.63% at 3391.47.
The Dow industrial average is up 159.4 points or 0.55% at 29391.40.
New records for the S&P index and NASDAQ index in trading today.
Big winners today include:
- Tesla, +7.03%
- Beyond Meat, +5.38%
- Nvidia, +5.22%
- Square, +4.34%
- Micron, +4.0%
- AMD, +3.66%
- Lyft, +2.75%
- First Solar, +2.57%
- Wynn Resorts, +2.42%
- Boston Scientific, +2.32%
- Qualcomm +2.26%
- Intuitive Surgical, +2.04%
- Twitter, +2.10%
- FedEx, +1.9%
- Goldman Sachs, +1.9%
- Walt Disney, +1.9%