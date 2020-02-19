Nasdaq up over 1% now (and 100 points)

Another big day for the Nasdaq 

The Nasdaq index is now up over 1% and over 100 points on the day. The indices just traded up to 9832.809. That took the price up about 1.03% on a gain of just over 100 points.

The S&P index is lagging behind with a gain of 21.21 points or 0.63% at 3391.47.
The Dow industrial average is up 159.4 points or 0.55% at 29391.40.

New records for the S&P index and NASDAQ index in trading today.

Big winners today include:
  • Tesla, +7.03%
  • Beyond Meat, +5.38%
  • Nvidia, +5.22%
  • Square, +4.34%
  • Micron, +4.0%
  • AMD, +3.66%
  • Lyft, +2.75%
  • First Solar, +2.57%
  • Wynn Resorts, +2.42%
  • Boston Scientific, +2.32%
  • Qualcomm +2.26%
  • Intuitive Surgical, +2.04%
  • Twitter, +2.10%
  • FedEx, +1.9%
  • Goldman Sachs, +1.9%
  • Walt Disney, +1.9%

