NASDAQ up over 4% now

Facebook and Microsoft earnings after the close

The NASDAQ index is currently up over 4% on the day at 8953. The high price reached a 8957.26, and yes, the price is getting closer and closer to the unchange level on the year at 8972.60. 15 minutes of trading left in the day. Then the market will need to digest Facebook and Microsoft earnings.





Facebook is railing sharply into earnings. Is higher by $13.37 or 7.31% at $196.28. Microsoft shares are up $7.45 or 4.39% at $177.26.







For Facebook earnings-per-share expected at $1.75 with revenues at $17.44 billion.







For Microsoft, earnings-per-share are expected at $1.26 while revenues are expected at $33.66 billion.









