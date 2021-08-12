NASDAQ erases most of the declines

Author: Greg Michalowski | nasdaq

Dow gives up gains in shift

The NASDAQ has erased most of the declines and currently trades down around -4.35 points or -0.03% at 14760.56. 

Meanwhile, the Dow industrial average is going the other way with a decline of near 90 points or -0.26% at 35394 after trading to a new all-time high earlier in the session.

  • At the lows, the NASDAQ was down -0.45%.
  • At the highs, the Dow industrial average was up 25.8 points or +0.07%.
The S&P index is trading down around -3.3 points or -0.07% of 4444.36.

Both the NASDAQ and the Dow closed at record levels yesterday. The NASDAQ index is on a two day losing streak

