NASDAQ erases most of the declines

Dow gives up gains in shift

The NASDAQ has erased most of the declines and currently trades down around -4.35 points or -0.03% at 14760.56.





Meanwhile, the Dow industrial average is going the other way with a decline of near 90 points or -0.26% at 35394 after trading to a new all-time high earlier in the session.





At the lows, the NASDAQ was down -0.45%.



At the highs, the Dow industrial average was up 25.8 points or +0.07%.

The S&P index is trading down around -3.3 points or -0.07% of 4444.36.





Both the NASDAQ and the Dow closed at record levels yesterday. The NASDAQ index is on a two day losing streak

