NASDAQ/S&P close at record highs

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | dow

All 3 major indices reach intraday all-time highs

The NASDAQ and S&P are each closing at record highs. All 3 major indices (NASDAQ, S&P, Dow) traded intraday to record highs. The Dow however, could not close at a record high.  PS the Russell 2000 closed at a record level as well.

The final numbers are showing
  • S&P index rose 10.24 points or 0.28% to 3702.20. The high price reached 3708.45. The low price extended to 3678.83
  • NASDAQ index rose 62.827 points or 0.5% to 12582.73. The high price reached 12594.53. The low price extended to 12453.20.. 
  • Dow industrial average rose 104.75 points or 0.35% to 30174.54. The high price reached 30246.22. The low price extended to 29972.07
Some of the big winners today included:
  • Rite Aid, +11.71%
  • US Steel, +11.51%
  • Rackspace, +9.64%
  • Chewy, +5.82%
  • Papa Murphy, +4.08%
  • AT&T, +3.95%
  • Crowdstrike Holdings, +3.94%
  • Pfizer, +3.15%
  • Nio ADR, +3.24%
  • Emerson, +2.78%
  • Beyond Meat, +2.77%
  • Exxon Mobil, +2.56%
  • American Airlines, +2.44%
Losers today included:
  • Booking, -2.05%
  • Nvidia, -1.89%
  • Whirlpool, -1.8%
  • Corsair, -1.65%
  • Uber technologies, -1.49%
  • Wells Fargo, -1.36%
  • Palantir, -1.35%
  • Southwest air, -1.27%
  • AMD, -1.22%
  • Walgreens, -1.06%
  • Twitter, -0.94%
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose