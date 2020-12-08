NASDAQ/S&P close at record highs

All 3 major indices reach intraday all-time highs





The final numbers are showing

S&P index rose 10.24 points or 0.28% to 3702.20. The high price reached 3708.45. The low price extended to 3678.83



NASDAQ index rose 62.827 points or 0.5% to 12582.73. The high price reached 12594.53. The low price extended to 12453.20..



Dow industrial average rose 104.75 points or 0.35% to 30174.54. The high price reached 30246.22. The low price extended to 29972.07

Some of the big winners today included: Rite Aid, +11.71%

US Steel, +11.51%

Rackspace, +9.64%

Chewy, +5.82%



Papa Murphy, +4.08%



AT&T, +3.95%



Crowdstrike Holdings, +3.94%



Pfizer, +3.15%



Nio ADR, +3.24%

Emerson, +2.78%

Beyond Meat, +2.77%



Exxon Mobil, +2.56%



American Airlines, +2.44%

Losers today included:

Booking, -2.05%



Nvidia, -1.89%



Whirlpool, -1.8%



Corsair, -1.65%



Uber technologies, -1.49%



Wells Fargo, -1.36%



Palantir, -1.35%



Southwest air, -1.27%



AMD, -1.22%

Walgreens, -1.06%



Twitter, -0.94%

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

The NASDAQ and S&P are each closing at record highs. All 3 major indices (NASDAQ, S&P, Dow) traded intraday to record highs. The Dow however, could not close at a record high. PS the Russell 2000 closed at a record level as well.