NASDAQ/S&P close at record highs
Technical Analysis
All 3 major indices reach intraday all-time highsThe NASDAQ and S&P are each closing at record highs. All 3 major indices (NASDAQ, S&P, Dow) traded intraday to record highs. The Dow however, could not close at a record high. PS the Russell 2000 closed at a record level as well.
The final numbers are showing
- S&P index rose 10.24 points or 0.28% to 3702.20. The high price reached 3708.45. The low price extended to 3678.83
- NASDAQ index rose 62.827 points or 0.5% to 12582.73. The high price reached 12594.53. The low price extended to 12453.20..
- Dow industrial average rose 104.75 points or 0.35% to 30174.54. The high price reached 30246.22. The low price extended to 29972.07
Some of the big winners today included:
- Rite Aid, +11.71%
- US Steel, +11.51%
- Rackspace, +9.64%
- Chewy, +5.82%
- Papa Murphy, +4.08%
- AT&T, +3.95%
- Crowdstrike Holdings, +3.94%
- Pfizer, +3.15%
- Nio ADR, +3.24%
- Emerson, +2.78%
- Beyond Meat, +2.77%
- Exxon Mobil, +2.56%
- American Airlines, +2.44%
Losers today included:
- Booking, -2.05%
- Nvidia, -1.89%
- Whirlpool, -1.8%
- Corsair, -1.65%
- Uber technologies, -1.49%
- Wells Fargo, -1.36%
- Palantir, -1.35%
- Southwest air, -1.27%
- AMD, -1.22%
- Walgreens, -1.06%
- Twitter, -0.94%