The gains from the ISM services are erased

The NASDAQ and S&P index are now negative on the day, giving up their earlier gains.





The NASDAQ is down around 6 points or -0.5% at 13606.08. The the high price reached 13723.83. The S&P is down -3.28 points or -0.1% at 3823.



The Dow it is leading the way to the downside with a decline of -135 points or -0.44% at 30552