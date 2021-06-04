NASDAQ/S&P trades to new highs

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | nasdaq

NASDAQ up 1.4% S&P moving toward all-time highs

The NASDAQ index is trading to a new session high of 13807.46. The current price is up at 13800, up +185 points or 1.36%. The NASDAQ index is still a ways away from its all-time high of 14211.57 (about 3% from the all time high).

The S&P index is also move to a new high of 4224.81. It most closer to its all-time high price of 4238.04 (0.33% away).  

The Dow lags with a gain of about 100 points or 0.29% 34675.70.
