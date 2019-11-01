New all time highs for S&P and Nasdaq today

Nasdaq above its all time high at 8339.64. S&P





For the NASDAQ composite index, today's move higher has pushed the price to the highest level since the end of July at 8339.64. The high price today has reached 8359. 32 so far.





The old highs are now close support for the major indice. Happy days are here again and again in the stock market....

Both the S&P and the Nasdaq are trading at alll time highs. The S&P last record was just two days ago at 3050.10. The US job report has pushed that index up 19.5 points to 3057.25 currently. The high price reached 3059.18 so far.