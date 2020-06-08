New all time intraday high for the Nasdaq index

Friday's high at 9845.68 taken out

The Nasdaq reached a new all time intraday high.





Recall from Friday the price moved up to at that time a new record high at 9845.688. That took out the February high price at 9838.37. The price just extended up to 9850.301.













Although higher, the NASDAQ's gains are being outpaced by both the S&P and the Dow industrial average once again today as they played catch up to the NASDAQ index.







The S&P is currently up 0.5% at 3209.85. The Dow industrial average is up 0.97% at 27374.30.







The S&P index is moving closer to the year and level. It is currently down -0.65% on the year. The Dow industrial average is still down -4.11% vs. the end of year closing level.







The Nasdaq index is outpacing all major indices with a gain of 9.67% year to date. There is no other major indices around the globe which is positive, let alone up near 10%.