New all-time intraday highs in the NASDAQ and S&P indices

Trading higher in anticipation of good news from Pres. Trump.

The NASDAQ and the S&P index, which failed to close at record highs yesterday, are making a for today by extending higher and in the process taking out the previous all time intraday high prices from last week's trading.



The S&P index is trading up 12.88 points or 0.42% at 3099.85. The high price reached 3099.99. The prior all-time high reached 3097.77

The NASDAQ index is up 36.99 points or 0.44% at 8501.37. The high price reached 8502.602. The prior all-time high was 8483.15. Meanwhile the Dow industrial average is also trading higher. It is up 56 points or 0.21% at 27746. The all-time intraday high reached 27774 .67. The high price today has reached 27756.63 so far (still short of the all-time intraday high).



