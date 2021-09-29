New dollar highs vs the EUR, CHF, CAD and NZD (others not far behind)
Technical Analysis
Dollar run higher continues
The USD has just made a new highs verse the EUR, CHF and NZD. The other pairs are not far from their intraday extremes.
- The EURUSD is within the swing area between 1.1601 and 1.1611. The pair currently trades at 1.1608 (September and November swing lows from 2020). A move below the 1.1601 level (call it 1.1600) increases the bearish bias for the pair.
- The USDCHF has moved above its high price from September at 0.93321. In trades currently at 0.9343. The next target area comes in between 0.9360 and 0.93753
- The NZDUSD has moved below the swing low from July at 0.68802 and now looks toward the August swing low (and low for the year) at 0.68042. The price is currently trading at 0.68622.
- The USDCAD moved above its 50% retracement of the move down from the September 20 high. The low comes in at 1.2744. The low in the current hourly bar based against that level and has pushed to a new high for the day at 1.27625.
Even the USDJPY is staying relatively bid despite the drop in the Nasdaq which is now down -18.4 points or -0.14% at 14528.36. The USDJPY trades at 111.89 which is just off the high for the day at 111.921.