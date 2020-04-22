New high for the Nasdaq as the last hour of trading is underway

Nasdaq up 3.10%

The NASDAQ index is just reached a new session high at 8522.746. The current price is at 8519.29 up 3.1%.









The low today reached 8404.543.





The pair high from Monday and Tuesday stalled near the 100 day moving average (blue line at 8674.57 currently). The 61.8% retracement of the move down from the all-time high in February comes in at 8613.316. Those remain upside targets.



The 200 day moving average at 8409.729 is a barometer for the downside/bears. Move and close below that level, and then the 50 day moving average at 8297.29 will increase the bearish bias once again.