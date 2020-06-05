New highs for major indices

NASDAQ index moves closer to all time high close

The major indices have reached a new session highs as Pres. Trump continues his speech in the Rose Garden.

S&P index moved to a new high at 3196.64. Is currently up 81.83 points or 2.63% the 3194.14

NASDAQ index is up 183.42 points or 1.9% at 9799.23. The high price just extended to 9805.50



The Dow industrial average traded to a high of 27175.23. It is currently at 27142, up 866 points or 3.3%



The NASDAQ index is moving closer to its high close level at 9817.18. The high price for that index reached 9838.38







For the week, the Dow is up over 7% now. Having said that it is not even close to some of the gains seen in the European indices. The Spain's Ibex is up 10.55%. Italy's FTSE MIB is up 10.46%. France's CAC is up 10.10%. Overall the euro stock index is up 10.37%.







The NASDAQ index lagged behind with ONLY a 3.27% gain. However year-to-date that index is up 9.12% far outpacing any other indices in Europe or Asia (fact all other major indices are still negative on the year).









