New highs for Nasdaq. Can it drive to a new all-time high?





The S&P index is already above the all time high close and has made a new all-time high as well. The all time high was at 3027.98. The price is currently trading at 3041.54. The high for the day reached 3044.08.





Alphabet (Google) will report after the close today. GOOGL is currently trading up $30.95 or 2.45% at $1295.25, and traded to a new all time high today at $1298.26. The prior all time high reached $1296.97 just before another earnings day back in May.





The last earnings surprised on the topsides and the price gapped higher, only to come back off. The earnings at the end of April, beat estimates but fell anyway as revenues fell short of expectations. The stock was trading at all time highs ahead of that release and tumbled lower (the low reached $1027 at the beginning of June).





Today, the stock is once again trading at the all-time highs from just before the April 29th earnings. Does the price break to new highs this time? Or is all the good priced in/will there be a disappointment on the top or bottom lines.





The estimates call for third-quarter revenue of $40.32 billion and earnings of $12.38 a share, with an acceleration into the end of the year. Guidance will look for 4Q revenues of $47 billion and earnings of $12.94 a share.









