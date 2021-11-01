New highs for the NASDAQ index. Dow cracks 36,000 for the first time.

Up 74 points or 0.48%.



The low for the day reached 15470.80, down -27.6 points or -0.18%.

The high as just extended to a high of 15573.40. That took the price up 75 points or +0.48%.





The high price is a new all-time record.





Looking at the hourly chart, the NASDAQ price has been running away from moving averages. The highest moving average is the 50 hour moving average which currently sits at 15304.53. The price is also above a upward sloping trendline at 15417 area. That is above the old all-time high going back to September at 15403.44. That level was broken last week.







It will take a move below the trendline, the old high and the rising 50 hour moving average to give the sellers some modest control (with more work to do to increase the bearish bias). Until then, the buyers are still in control.















The S&P index is the worst performer of the major indices. It is currently up 6.14 points or 0.13% at 4611.55. Nevertheless it is still on track for a record close. It also reached a new all-time high today of 4619.20 (up 13.82 points).







The Dow industrial average also reached a new all-time high price today of 36009.74. It was the first time above the 36,000 level for the Dow. The current price is trading up 76 points or 0.21% at 35895.88

The NASDAQ index opened higher, reversed into negative territory, but has reversed those declines and trades at new session highs.